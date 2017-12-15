World

Firefighter killed battling massive California blaze

15 December 2017 - 08:53 By Reuters
A procession of firefighting vehicles passes through Santa Paula, while carrying the body of a fellow firefighter who was killed battling the Thomas wildfire near Fillmore, California, December 14, 2017.
A procession of firefighting vehicles passes through Santa Paula, while carrying the body of a fellow firefighter who was killed battling the Thomas wildfire near Fillmore, California, December 14, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A firefighter was killed on Thursday while battling a mammoth California wildfire as crews sought to protect coastal cities and towns in the path of flames that have destroyed more than 700 homes.

The flag-draped remains of firefighter Cory Iverson, 32, were driven out of the fire zone in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, in a hearse as his comrades saluted from roadsides and overpasses.

"Anne and I are saddened by Engineer Cory Iverson’s tragic death. His bravery and years of committed service to the people of California will never be forgotten,” California Governor Jerry Brown said in a statement.

Fire officials released little information about the circumstances surrounding Iverson's death, which came while he was fighting the so-called Thomas Fire, now the fourth-largest wildfire on record in California since 1932.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that Iverson, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection engineer, perished in an accident near the community of Fillmore, where a mayday alert was sounded.

The Thomas Fire, which erupted on December 4 near a small private college in Ojai, has since blackened more than 249,000 acres.

The conflagration advanced again overnight to surpass the Zaca Fire, which struck Santa Barbara County in 2007, charring 240,000 acres (97,120 hectares).

The Thomas Fire, which was 35 percent contained as of Thursday evening, has burned 729 single-family homes to the ground and damaged another 175. The blaze has displaced more than 94,000 people.

The wildfire remained a threat to some 18,000 homes and other structures in the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito along California's scenic coastline, especially if hot, dry Santa Ana winds return.

Red-flag warnings, issued for extreme fire weather conditions in the area, were extended through Friday morning.

"Right now, there really is a fear in the community. We're very used to fire, but the magnitude of this one is something that we haven't seen," Monique Limon, a state assembly member whose districts includes parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, told Reuters

Many public schools in the Santa Barbara area canceled classes this week and will not reopen until the annual winter break ends in January.

Some of the other fires burning over the past week in San Diego and Los Angeles counties have largely been brought under control.

Investigators determined that the Skirball Fire, which destroyed six homes in Los Angeles' wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood and scorched a building at a winery owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was started by a cooking fire at a homeless encampment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said earlier this week.

The Lilac Fire, which burned more than 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) in northern San Diego County and destroyed 157 structures, was 97 percent contained as of Thursday, Cal Fire said.

READ MORE

Firefighters race to contain California wildfires as winds set to strengthen

Firefighters in Southern California were under pressure on Saturday to contain six raging wildfires, which have destroyed hundreds of buildings and ...
News
5 days ago

California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35

Fire officials in Northern California reported further headway on Friday against the most lethal outbreak of wildfires in state history, as the death ...
News
2 months ago

23 dead in 'catastrophic' California wildfires

More than 200 fire engines and firefighting crews from around the country were being rushed to California on Wednesday to help battle infernos which ...
News
2 months ago

Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in Northern California

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of residents in Northern California on Tuesday, local media and fire ...
News
3 months ago

Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10

More than a dozen fast-moving wildfires tearing through through California's wine country have killed at least 10 people, destroying hundreds of ...
News
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Law enforcement agencies join forces to clamp down on railway vandals South Africa
  2. Hospital spend is what is driving up private healthcare costs South Africa
  3. Good night, sweet print: Thank you and goodbye from The Times staff South Africa
  4. N3 reopened after massive accident South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X