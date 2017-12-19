Trump's year of shattered norms leaves world on edge

President Donald Trump erupted onto the global stage under the isolationist banner "America First" - bent on tearing the multilateral world order down to its foundations.

Now, at the end of his first year in office, the United States and its shell-shocked allies face several escalating crises that could plunge the world into devastating new conflicts.

When Trump came to office in January, his predecessor Barack Obama warned that North Korea's breakneck dash to develop long-range nuclear missiles was his most pressing threat.

As 2017 comes to an end, that threat has soared dramatically - last month Kim Jong-Un test fired an ICBM and boasted that his nuclear arsenal can now hit any city on the US mainland.

Trump himself has stirred tensions with reckless language, sneeringly branding Kim "Little Rocket Man" and threatening to visit "fire and fury" on his authoritarian regime.

Alongside the bravado, US diplomats have put together a punishing international sanctions regime designed to force Pyongyang to the table - so far to no avail.