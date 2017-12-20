Crews battling California wildfire make headway in third day of fair weather

Crews battling a devastating California wildfire that now ranks as the state's second-largest on record capitalized on a third straight day of favorable weather conditions on Tuesday as they made greater progress corralling the flames.

With the so-called Thomas fire blazing into its third week in the coastal mountains, foothills and canyons of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles, officials scaled back evacuation orders, sent home some visiting firefighters and reported improved air quality.

"I would definitely say things are looking better today than they have in the last two weeks," Rudy Evenson, a spokesman for the incident command center, told Reuters by telephone.

Higher humidity, combined with diminished winds and temperatures to ease firefighters' jobs since Sunday, but the region remains "critically dry," a group of agencies said in a statement.

More than 1,000 homes and other buildings have gone up in flames and about 18,000 structures remained listed as threatened from a late-season firestorm that kept crews on the defensive for the better part of two weeks.

One firefighter died last Thursday near the town of Fillmore in Ventura County.

Still, fire managers are "cautiously optimistic" of having gained sufficient ground this week to protect populated areas against the return of high winds forecast for Wednesday night and early Thursday.

"We feel pretty confident about that for now," Evenson added.