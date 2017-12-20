US 'will be taking names' during UN vote on Jerusalem: Haley

US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday warned countries that she will report back to President Donald Trump with the names of those who support a draft resolution rejecting the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session Thursday to vote on the proposed measure that the United States vetoed at the Security Council.

"The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us," said the letter from Haley seen by AFP.

"We will take note of each and every vote on this issue," she wrote to several UN ambassadors.

On Twitter, Haley posted on Twitter that "the US will be taking names" during the vote on Thursday at the 193-nation assembly.