World

Small explosion outside Athens court; no injuries reported

22 December 2017 - 10:51 By Reuters
Police officers search for evidence after a bomb blast at a court building in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2017.
Police officers search for evidence after a bomb blast at a court building in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A makeshift bomb exploded outside an appeals court in Athens early on Thursday causing minor damage, police officials said. There were no reports of injuries.

Two Greek media organisations received warning calls before the explosion at 0050 GMT, one police official said.

Police, who had cordoned off the area, found a bag which contained the explosive material outside the building.

They were investigating footage from cameras nearby, another official said.  

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Glimmer of hope for people living in tents in open field South Africa
  2. Miss America suspends CEO over misogynistic emails World
  3. Former Trump campaign manager accused of sexual harassment World
  4. Some tips to help keep you safe this festive season South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X