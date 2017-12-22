Small explosion outside Athens court; no injuries reported
22 December 2017 - 10:51
A makeshift bomb exploded outside an appeals court in Athens early on Thursday causing minor damage, police officials said. There were no reports of injuries.
Two Greek media organisations received warning calls before the explosion at 0050 GMT, one police official said.
Police, who had cordoned off the area, found a bag which contained the explosive material outside the building.
They were investigating footage from cameras nearby, another official said.
