More than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at London Zoo

More than 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at London Zoo on Saturday after a fire broke out at a cafe and shop at the attraction although no animals were reported injured.

The blaze broke out shortly after 0600 GMT, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said. The fire was near an area where visitors can handle and feed animals but none were thought to have been involved.

"The fire at @zsllondonzoo is now under control but crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire which has affected a cafe and a shop," the LFB said on Twitter.