More than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at London Zoo

23 December 2017 - 11:51 By Reuters
A cafe and shop at #London Zoo is alight. Part of the roof is also alight.
Image: @PaulWood1961/London Fire Brigade via Twitter

More than 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at London Zoo on Saturday after a fire broke out at a cafe and shop at the attraction although no animals were reported injured.

The blaze broke out shortly after 0600 GMT, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said. The fire was near an area where visitors can handle and feed animals but none were thought to have been involved.

"The fire at @zsllondonzoo is now under control but crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire which has affected a cafe and a shop," the LFB said on Twitter.

Ten fire engines were sent to the zoo, located in Regent's Park in central London. The LFB had earlier said that about three-quarters of the Adventure Café and a gift shop were alight. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

"ZSL London Zoo is currently dealing with an incident on site. We will update as quickly as the situation allows," the zoo said on Twitter.

The attraction, the world's oldest scientific zoo which dates it origins back to 1826, houses 20,166 animals, according to its inventory for 2017.  

