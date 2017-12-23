US ambassador caught out over 'fake news' jibe

The new US ambassador to the Netherlands accused an interviewer of peddling "fake news" and disputed comments he made in 2015 about the country being in "chaos" because of Muslims, only to then deny using the "fake news" claim in a bizarre exchange on Dutch television on Friday.

Pete Hoekstra made the blunder while being questioned by a journalist from Dutch broadcaster NOS over remarks made at a 2015 conference.

When challenged by the reporter about comments he made at the 2015 event, in which he referred to "chaos" and "no-go zones" in the Netherlands, Hoekstra responded: "That is actually an incorrect statement -- we would call it fake news.

"I never said that."