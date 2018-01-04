Trump lawyer sends Bannon cease-and-desist letter: reports

A lawyer representing President Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter accusing his former chief strategist of violating a non-disclosure agreement by speaking to the author of an upcoming book, US media reported Wednesday.

Excerpts from the book by Michael Wolff that were published on Wednesday sparked a firestorm in Washington, with Trump lashing out at Steve Bannon, describing him as insane and irrelevant.

In a letter to Bannon quoted by US media, attorney Charles Harder wrote: "You have breached the Agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members" and his presidential campaign.

Additionally, the letter accused Bannon of "disclosing Confidential Information to Mr. Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr. Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members."