Trump says new book on his administration 'full of lies'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed an upcoming book on his campaign and administration as "full of lies" and invented sources, after unsuccessfully attempting to block its release.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Trump tweeted in reference to Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" Trump wrote, an apparent reference to Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist.

The book quotes key Trump aides, including Bannon, expressing serious doubt about his fitness for office.

After Trump instructed his lawyers to prevent the release of the book, the publishers responded by moving the release date up by four days to Friday.