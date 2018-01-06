World

About that stolen R14-million bottle of vodka... well, they found the bottle

The R14-million bottle of vodka that was stolen from a bar in Copenhagen.
Image: Vodkacollection via Facebook

What is claimed to be "the world's most expensive" bottle of vodka, snatched from a Copenhagen bar earlier this week, was found empty at a construction site in the Danish capital early Friday, the police said.

"I don't know what happened with the vodka, but the bottle was empty," Riad Tooba, spokesman for the Copenhagen police, told AFP.

The bottle, made from white and yellow gold and containing a diamond-encrusted replica of the Russian Imperial Eagle on its cap, is said to be worth $1.3 million (R14 million).

Copenhagen police tweeted that the bottle was intact when it was found and is now being examined.

A CCTV recording sent to AFP showed a masked man grabbing the Russo-Baltique vodka and fleeing Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagan early on Tuesday.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg said the bottle was still valued at the same hefty price even if it may have been slightly damaged.

"We still have the same vodka that was in the bottle before, so we we'll just fill it again," Ingberg said.

The bottle, which featured in the political thriller "House of Cards", is not insured and was loaned from a Russian businessman, he said.

Copenhagen police said they're investigating what happened without specifying further.

