Chaos at JFK airport with flood, storm backlog

Chaos reigned at New York's flagship airport for a third consecutive day Sunday with one terminal flooded and irate passengers stranded by chronic delays blamed on brutal cold and a deadly winter storm.

Arrivals were significantly disrupted into Terminal Four at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where a water pipe broke, compounding chaos blamed on a "cascading series of issues."

Water poured from the ceiling and the arrivals area was submerged by around eight centimetres of water, through which a few intrepid passengers picked their way gingerly, CNN footage showed.

"What happened at JFK Airport is unacceptable," admitted Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is responsible for area airports. "We will hold those responsible accountable for any shortcomings we find," he added.