World

Midnight marriages usher in Australia's same-sex wedding laws

09 January 2018 - 08:35 By Reuters
Australian's parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December after a nationwide postal survey returned an overwhelming majority in favour of the unions.
Australian's parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December after a nationwide postal survey returned an overwhelming majority in favour of the unions.
Image: Gallo Images/ ISTock

At the stroke of midnight and in the early hours of Tuesday morning dozens of same-sex couples exchanged wedding vows across Australia as laws making the nation the 26th in the world to legalise gay marriage took effect.

"It was just magical," Diana Ribeiro told Special Broadcasting Service television, after her minute-past-midnight marriage in Melbourne to her wife Deanne Ribeiro was solemnised before about 60 cheering guests.

"For me Deanne's always been my wife, always been the love of my life and today's not going to change that, it's just about equality really, and being able to finally be legal in Australia," she said.

Australian's parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December after a nationwide postal survey returned an overwhelming majority in favour of the unions.

The survey result prompted relief, then celebration among campaigners who had for decades pushed for change, and later cheers and singing on the floor of parliament when the law passed. Some Australian states ruled homosexual acts to be illegal until just 20 years ago.

Because a month's notice is required for the state to recognise a marriage, the Rieberos' wedding and several other same-sex marriages reported in the local press were among the first to be recognised under the new laws.

Several same-sex couples already wed in December after the notice period was waived for reasons such as one member of the couple falling gravely ill, or to allow a legal wedding to go ahead when a non-binding ceremony was already planned.

Religious organisations and conservative lawmakers had voiced strong opposition to same-sex marriage and pressed unsuccessfully for broad protections for religious objectors, which would have allowed florists and bankers to refuse service to same-sex couples if the unions were legalised. 

READ MORE

Aussies flock to sign up for newly legal gay unions

Same-sex couples hurried to declare plans to tie the knot yesterday as Australia's new marriage equality law came into effect, with wedding registry ...
News
1 month ago

Gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Same-sex couples hurried to declare plans to tie the knot on Saturday as Australia's new marriage equality law came into effect, with wedding ...
News
1 month ago

PrEP anti-retrovirals are like a seat belt, but it's best to have an airbag too

"It's magic," said Francois, smiling. "Every time I take a pill I think about the people who aren't so lucky as to have this option."
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Rainbow celebrations as Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians have voted overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017 and sparking rainbow celebrations on ...
News
1 month ago

Oz eyes 'pink dollar' prize after vote for gay marriage

Australia's historic move towards legalising same-sex marriage could bring businesses a massive windfall of "pink dollars" as tens of thousands of ...
Business
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Bats' brains boil in Australia heatwave News
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Cops on trail of more graveyard murder suspects South Africa
  4. Pole-dancing robots aim to spice up nerd fest Sci-Tech
  5. Why Kenya’s push for nuclear power rests on false or fanciful premises Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X