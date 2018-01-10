Australia swelters through one of the hottest years on record

Australia sweltered through its third-hottest year on record in 2017 despite the lack of a warming El Nino weather phenomenon, official figures showed Wednesday.

Seven of the vast continent's 10 warmest years have occurred since 2005, with only 2011 cooler than average, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said in its annual climate statement.

"Despite the lack of an El Nino - which is normally associated with our hottest years - 2017 was still characterised by very warm temperatures," the weather bureau's climate monitoring chief Karl Braganza said in a statement.

"Both day- and night-time temperatures were warmer than average, particularly maximum temperatures, which were the second-warmest on record."

The data came ahead of the release of global mean temperatures by the World Meteorological Organisation, with BOM projecting that 2017 was one of the world's three warmest years on record - and the hottest without an El Nino.