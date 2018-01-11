California mudslides highlight difficulty in getting evacuations right

"There clearly were areas that were damaged that were outside of the evacuation area," said state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, who represents the region and last week authored a bill to improve disaster alert systems. "But trying to figure out where these floods are going to happen really is just good guessing. It’s an art, not a science."

Last fall, when wildfire swept through California's wine-growing region in Napa and Sonoma counties, thousands of people failed to receive evacuation alerts on their cellphones because the fire destroyed the cell towers.

In the Thomas Fire that ravaged California's south-central coast, a computer problem led to the alerts going out too broadly, frightening people who were not in danger and leading others to ignore future warnings, said Jackson.

Last year's hurricane season also brought evacuation challenges. Officials in Texas were criticized when they chose not to mandate evacuations as Hurricane Harvey barreled through Houston, yet the same city suffered terrible gridlock during efforts to evacuate from Hurricane Rita in 2005.

WARNED FOR DAYS

Officials worked for days, even going door-to-door, to warn residents that the hillsides were ripe for dangerous mudflows after the fires destroyed the vegetation that could hold the soil in place, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer for Santa Barbara County.

"Since the time the fire ended, prior to Christmas, we had been warning our residents," he said.

The county put on its website last week an interactive map in which residents could type in their address and see the position of the house relative to the flood zones.

Bozanich said many people did not comply with either voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders.

Psychologist Betsy Bates Freed and her husband David were among those who decided to leave, fleeing their canyon home in the downpour just days after they finished cleaning it up after the fires. They had evacuated at that time as well, staying at four different places over 12 days until the danger passed.