All jewels looted in Ritz robbery have been recovered

All of the jewels looted in a multi-million-euro robbery at the Ritz hotel in Paris have been recovered, a source close to the case said Thursday, as a police hunt for two of the robbers continued.

In the latest of a series of audacious heists in France, a gang armed with hatchets and handguns burst into the five-star hotel on the capital's glitzy Place Vendome on Wednesday evening and smashed the display windows of jewellery shops on the ground floor.

The robbers, wearing balaclavas and gloves, entered through a rear staff entrance and swiped gems and watches worth over four-million euros.

But the plot began to unravel as soon as they attempted to make their getaway, with three men arrested when they came up against locked doors as they tried to flee out the back of the building.

Some of the loot was recovered after being dropped during those arrests, a source told AFP.

The rest of the jewels and watches were found in a bag dropped by one of the two robbers who got away, another source said.

The three arrested men, all around 30 years old, are from the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of Paris, and are "well known to the police for armed robbery, violent crime and receiving stolen goods", a source close to the inquiry said. Police extended their custody for a further 24 hours on Thursday night.

The incident took place at about 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) as the streets of Paris were busy with people making their way home from work.

A police team in charge of patrolling the square - home to some of Paris's top jewellers and watchmakers, as well as the justice ministry - was quickly on the scene.