Austrian climber found dead on Nepal peak

An Austrian climber has been found dead in the Himalayas after attempting a solo ascent of a peak in Nepal's Everest region, officials said Friday, the first death since new laws were introduced banning lone climbs.

The 41-year-old climber is believed to have died in late December after falling from a ridge on his way to the 6,119 metre summit of Mount Lobuche's eastern peak, which neighbours Mount Everest.

"He left his guide at high camp and his plan was to climb to the summit alone. The guide waited until 2:00 am the next morning and when he didn't return, the guide went to Lobuche village and raised the alarm," said Raju Dong Lama, director of Ramdung Expeditions, which organised the climb.

A search operation on foot and with helicopters took 10 days to find the climber's body, Lama said.

The death is the first since Nepal introduced new rules banning solo climbers from scaling its biggest mountains late last year. He is thought to have started his climb before the new rules were introduced.

The government says the new law aims to make mountaineering safer and decrease deaths.