People evacuated from Indonesia Stock Exchange after reports of collapsed structure

15 January 2018 - 08:15 By Reuters
Ambulances are seen following reports of a collapsed structure inside the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 15, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Dozens of people were seen running from the Indonesian stock Exchange in central Jakarta on Monday, Metro TV showed, after unconfirmed reports of a collapsed structure inside the building.

Director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and will reopen at 1.30pm local time.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-storey building.

TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

Jakarta police said they were seeking more information on the incident.  

 

