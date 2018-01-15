The Donald Trump show dazzles and shocks in first year

Donald Trump's first year in office has been a gripping spectacle of scandal, controversy and polarization that has utterly transformed the way Americans and their president interact.

"Welcome back to the studio," said a beaming Trump, inviting White House reporters into the Cabinet Room for a recap of his first year in office.

It was a lighthearted remark, but a revealing one. For a year now, the world has watched enthralled, and sometimes aghast, at the Trump Show.

More than any single policy, it's the style of performance that has captivated and, at times, repulsed the world.