Danish inventor could face life sentence in submarine killing case

16 January 2018 - 14:21 By Reuters
This family handout photo released on August 12, 2017 shows Swedish journalist Kim Wall who was allegedly on board a submarine south of Copenhagen before it sank on August 11, 2017. File photo
Danish prosecutors will seek to have inventor Peter Madsen jailed for life, police said on Tuesday, adding that he may have killed Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homebuilt submarine by cutting her throat or by strangulation.

Madsen has been charged with the murder and dismembering of Wall along with a charge of sexual assault without intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature, police said.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on the entrepreneur and aerospace engineer, went missing after he took her out to sea in his 17-metre (56-foot) submarine in August last year. 

