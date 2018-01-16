World

Three still missing in California's deadly mudslides

16 January 2018 - 07:41 By Reuters
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito, California, US, January 10, 2018.
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito, California, US, January 10, 2018.
Image: Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

The number of people missing from last week's deadly Southern California mudslides fell to three on Monday as hundreds of rescue workers searched for survivors from the rain-driven slides that killed 20 people.

A 53-year-old transient, John Keating, had been listed among the four still missing but was found safely in Ventura, California, with his dog, the Santa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Three people ages 2 to 28 are still listed as missing after sheriff's detectives investigated more than 100 missing persons cases, the statement said.

Emergency officials said hopes were diminishing that they would pull more survivors from the ravaged landscape of hardened muck, boulders and twisted debris left behind by the Tuesday mudslides that scoured a landscape already barren from last year's record-setting wildfires.

Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Authorities in southern California raised the death toll from mudslides that battered the region to 19 on Saturday as rescue workers continued the ...
News
1 day ago

Dozens still unaccounted for in California mudslides

Authorities in southern California said Thursday that dozens of residents were still unaccounted for after powerful mudslides that have killed 17 ...
News
4 days ago

The mudslides that scoured the affluent community of Montecito, 85 miles (137 km) northwest of Los Angeles, caused the greatest loss of life from a California mudslide in at least 13 years.

Ten people perished in January 2005 when a hillside saturated by weeks of torrential rains collapsed in the seaside hamlet of La Conchita, 18 miles (29 km) southeast of Montecito, burying more than a dozen homes in seconds.

The White House on Monday said that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation.

"The President and First Lady extend their deepest sympathies to the families affected, their appreciation for the first responders saving lives, and their prayers for those who remain missing," the White House said in a statement.

California mudslides highlight difficulty in getting evacuations right

Living just outside the mandatory evacuation zone, Gary Goldberg said most of his neighbors probably felt out of harm’s way during this week's deadly ...
News
5 days ago

California mudslides demolish homes, killing at least 13

Mudslides unleashed by a ferocious storm demolished homes in southern California and killed at least 13 people, police said Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Another 900 emergency personnel arrived this weekend to join the relief effort conducted by more than 2,100 personnel from local, state and federal agencies.

The destruction covered 30 square miles (78 square km), leaving 65 single-family homes demolished and more than 450 damaged. Nearly 30 commercial properties were damaged or destroyed, officials said.

As a precaution against further slides, officials have ordered residents in most of the southeastern corner of Montecito to leave their homes for what was likely to be one or two weeks. 

Thousands in California flee homes ahead of possible mudslides

Thousands of Southern Californians fled their homes on Monday as a powerful rain storm that could cause flash floods and trigger mudslides soaked ...
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Eight bodies found as 'North Korean' boat washes up in Japan World
  2. Threats aimed at Hoërskool Overvaal after legal victory South Africa
  3. Investigators probe cause of Jakarta stock exchange walkway collapse World
  4. FBI warned Kushner on Murdoch ex-wife: report World
  5. City of Joburg apologises for pool bungle South Africa

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
X