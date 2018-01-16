World

Two dead in suspected gas blast in Belgium's Antwerp: police

16 January 2018 - 11:32 By AFP
Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building has collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium January 15, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video.
Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building has collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium January 15, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video.
Image: LANDRY ZOKI/via REUTERS

Belgian rescuers found two dead bodies early Tuesday at the site of a powerful suspected gas explosion in the port city of Antwerp that also injured 40 people, police said.

The blast late Monday, which police say is not linked to terrorism, collapsed or severely damaged several buildings in the Paardenmarkt area of central Antwerp, a Dutch-speaking city in northern Belgium.

"Police confirm two more victims found under the rubble, both deceased. The victims have not yet been identified," Antwerp police said on Twitter.

Several people were pulled alive from the rubble on Monday night.

"Research into the cause of the explosion at Paardenmarkt continues," it added.

Belgium's French-language broadcaster RTBF reported that a gas leak was suspected as the cause of the blast at around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) Monday, though it had yet to be confirmed.

Police said the explosion was not related to terrorism, while Belgium has been on a high state of alert since 16 people were killed in suicide bombings in the capital Brussels in March 2016. 

14 injured in suspected gas explosion in Belgium's Antwerp

Fourteen people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, after an explosion collapsed or severely damaged buildings in ...
News
3 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Former police captain arrested for allegedly defrauding Crime Intelligence South Africa
  2. There will be first-year nurses this year in Gauteng‚ says department South Africa
  3. Turkey jails two for life over murder of female Syrian refugee, baby World
  4. Canadian man charged over leak of three billion hacked accounts World
  5. Dozens of toddlers die from malnutrition, measles in Papua World

Latest Videos

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46
Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
X