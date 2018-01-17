British MPs to vote on landmark Brexit bill

May agreed to give MPs the "power to amend the definition of 'exit day' to a later date" if it appeared that negotiations would overrun.

The flagship EU (Withdrawal) Bill, if approved, will pass to the upper House of Lords, where it will undergo further scrutiny from the largely pro-EU chamber before being put to another vote.

Veteran Tory MP Kenneth Clarke, a strident europhile, said on Tuesday that the House of Lords could make alterations to the bill.

"The idea that the bill... is going to have an untroubled passage through the House of Lords is an illusion," he said.

"I hope that the other place (Lords) will make an enormous number of changes".

'Hearts still open'

During the first of two days of Commons debate on Tuesday, Conservative MP and leader of the rebellion, Dominic Grieve, raised concerns over plans not to bring the EU charter of fundamental rights into British law post-Brexit.

"It does seem to me that in simply batting this issue away and saying 'don't worry, it's all going to be perfectly all right'... we're sending out a really very strange message about our attitude," he said.