World

'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic

17 January 2018 - 14:03 By AFP
UK prime minister Theresa May plans to offer support to carers, the elderly and those who have lost loved ones. File photo.
UK prime minister Theresa May plans to offer support to carers, the elderly and those who have lost loved ones. File photo.
Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Britain appointed a "minister for loneliness" on Wednesday to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May described as "the sad reality of modern life" affecting millions of people.

Tracey Crouch, a junior minister for sport and civil society, will take on the role as part of a broader strategy to combat loneliness in Britain.

"For far too many people, loneliness is the sad reality of modern life," May said.

"I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones - people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with," the prime minister added.

Old and connected: how SA's elderly embrace a digital world

Surfing the net‚ getting a bit of online retail therapy and chatting on WhatsApp is no longer the exclusive preserve of the younger generations.
News
3 months ago

More than nine million people say they are always or often lonely, out of a population of 65.6-million, according to the British Red Cross.

The charity describes loneliness and isolation as a "hidden epidemic" affecting people across all ages at various moments in their life, such as retirement, bereavement or separation.

The ministerial appointment follows a recommendation from a committee in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour party who was murdered by a far-right extremist.

"Jo experienced and witnessed loneliness throughout her life especially as a new student at Cambridge University and separated from her sister Kim for (the) first time," the Jo Cox Foundation wrote on Twitter.

4 ways to make yourself emotionally tougher

As a link is found between stress and the way you deal with it, Emma Young explains how to be more resilient
News
2 years ago

"She would be delighted by Tracey Crouch's new job as minister for loneliness and would be saying 'let's get to work!'" the Foundation added.

The prime minister was to host a reception on Wednesday to celebrate the legacy left by Cox, whose killing just days ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum shocked the nation.

Britain's loneliness initiative will see a strategy published later this year, with input from national and local government, public services, the voluntary sector and businesses.

READ MORE

Whiff of a partner calms women's anxiety‚ study finds

Women feel calmer after smelling the scent of a romantic partner on a T-shirt‚ a study in Canada shows.
Lifestyle
9 days ago

How success comes from taking care of your body

A healthy body is a healthy mind. The body and mind work together to give you a healthy and fulfilling life.
Features
1 month ago

Shalima Mkongi: Stories of depression of black youth are worth telling

When she's not entertaining viewers on the small screen, actress Shalima Mkongi is passionate about shining light on mental illnesses and how young ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How South Africans used the web to fight back against Trump's 'shithole' comment World
  2. But what do the children want‚ the Centre for Child Law asks as violence erupts ... South Africa
  3. 'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic World
  4. Sasco‚ Nehawu shut down Unisa South Africa
  5. DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X