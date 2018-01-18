World

Amsterdam's Schiphol scraps all flights due to storm

18 January 2018 - 12:52 By Reuters
At least 260 flights were scrapped at Schiphol Airport.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

All flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were cancelled on Thursday due to a severe storm, as gusts of up to 140 kph (90 mph) blew down trees and damaged buildings.

Nationwide, trains, trams and buses were halted after the highest weather alert was issued for large parts of the country.

At least 260 flights were scrapped at Schiphol.

"Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice," the airport tweeted. 

