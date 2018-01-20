Haiti's killer cholera epidemic could end this year

Haiti's killer cholera epidemic could be over this year, the United Nation's children's fund said on Friday, as the number of cases declines following the world's most virulent outbreak in modern times.

Roughly 100 suspected cases were recorded in January, which is the lowest level since the epidemic began in October 2010, and there was no explosion of cases last year even during the rainy season.

"It's possible to eliminate cholera this year," said Marc Vincent, UNICEF's representative in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

"It's now or never and it's an opportunity that should not be missed," he told AFP.

About 10,000 people have died since the epidemic began. It was introduced by infected Nepalese UN peacekeepers sent to Haiti after the country's devastating 2010 earthquake.