Trump says Democrats 'could have easily made deal' to avert shutdown

President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his inauguration Saturday with his government in shutdown, accusing Democrats of taking Americans hostage with their demands and saying they "could have easily made a deal."

As the clock struck midnight, in the absence of an agreed spending plan, federal services began to come to a halt or be scaled back.

Essential services and military activity will continue but many public sector workers will be sent home without wages and even serving soldiers will not be paid until a deal is reached to reopen the US government.

"Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

"They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess!"

"This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present," he added.