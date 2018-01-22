World

'Shoot me' if I become a dictator: Duterte tells troops

22 January 2018 - 13:52 By Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Image: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday instructed the army and police to shoot him if he became a dictator and stayed on beyond his term, a scenario his foes are warning against, amid moves by his loyalists to change the constitution.

The firebrand leader sought to dispel speculation he had ordered loyalists in Congress to change the constitution to introduce a federal system that would let him stay in power beyond 2022, when his single term ends.

"If I overstay and wanted to become a dictator, shoot me, I am not joking," Duterte told soldiers during an army base visit, adding that security forces should not allow anybody to mess with the constitution.

"It is your job to protect the constitution and to protect the people. Remember, it is your solemn duty."

Duterte has advocated federalism to tackle inequality, empower provinces and recognise the country's diverse makeup.

Last week, his lower house allies voted to convene a constituent assembly to revise the charter by May this year, scrapping mid-term elections next year and extending the terms of all elected officials.

Constitutional reform has been a divisive issue, with critics accusing lawmakers of trying to prolong their stay in office, or of seeking a way for the hugely popular Duterte to cling to power beyond the end of his term.

Opponents warn it could lead to a repeat of the oppressive rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, saying they are troubled by Duterte's admiration for Marcos and his similar authoritarian traits.

Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, has repeatedly said the president has no desire to stay longer than his term and, if anything, would prefer to retire earlier. 

READ MORE

Philippines' Duterte says he wants same-sex marriage legalised

Firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte has said he wants same-sex marriage legalised in the Philippines, a move that would bring him into conflict with ...
News
1 month ago

Shooting from the hip: Trump and Duterte's fiery quotes

Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte meet Monday in Manila for their first official talks, an occasion that brings together two of the most outspoken ...
News
2 months ago

Trump breaks the link as handshake photo op goes awry

Donald Trump was all fingers and thumbs during a carefully choreographed photo op Monday at a summit of world leaders, failing to grasp whose hands ...
News
2 months ago

Water cannon repel anti-Trump protesters

Riot police used water cannon and sonic alarms to repel hundreds of protesters shouting anti-Donald Trump slogans on the sidelines of a major summit ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zwane visited Guptas days before first funds started flowing to Estina South Africa
  2. Estina: How the Guptas stole millions South Africa
  3. 'Shoot me' if I become a dictator: Duterte tells troops World
  4. Turkey detains 24 people over social media comments on Syria World
  5. Qedani Mahlangu explains her 'good intentions' South Africa

Latest Videos

Siam Lee’s alleged murderer appears in court
What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
X