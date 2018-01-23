Australia sends dozens of refugees from Pacific camps to US

Dozens of refugees held for years in Australia's remote Pacific detention camps departed for resettlement in the United States on Tuesday, asylum-seeker advocates said.

The Sydney-based Refugee Action Coalition said 40 men flew out from Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby under a deal struck by Australia with former US president Barack Obama but bitterly criticised by his successor Donald Trump.

"It was a bitter-sweet moment for the refugees -- who on the one hand, are happy to be gaining the freedom that Australia denied them more than four years ago; but on the other, they remain extremely concerned for those that are being left behind," the advocacy group said in a statement.

The refugees, from camps on Manus Island, flew to Manila from where they will fly on to the US in different groups in the coming weeks before being resettled across the country, it said.

The group released photos showing the refugees lining up before dawn to get on buses for the airport, then waiting at the gate to board their flight to Manila.

Another 18 men were due to leave Port Moresby in the coming weeks, it said.