Congress votes to end shutdown, funding bill heads to Trump

Congress put the US government back in business Monday by voting to end a three-day shutdown, as President Donald Trump claimed victory in his standoff with Democrats in Washington.

The House voted 266 to 150 to extend federal funding, hours after Senate Democrats dropped their opposition to the plan after winning Republican assurances of a vote on immigration in the coming weeks.

"I know there's great relief that this episode is coming to an end," House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues on the House floor. "But this is not a moment to pat ourselves on the back. Not even close."

The stalemate consumed Washington for the better part of a week, as lawmakers and the White House feuded over immigration policy and the nation's two main political parties exchanged bitter barbs before finally reaching a deal.

"I am pleased Democrats in Congress have come to their senses," Trump said in a defiant statement, as lawmakers moved to get hundreds of thousands of federal government employees back to work.

Trump was expected to sign the measure into law later Monday, with government operations essentially returning to normal on Tuesday.