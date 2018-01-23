Hijab model pulls out of L'Oreal campaign over Israel tweets

British model Amena Khan, who had been chosen by L'Oreal to appear in an advertising campaign in Britain, has pulled out over accusations she made anti-Israeli comments in a series of old tweets.

The French cosmetics giant last week selected her to be the first woman in a hijab for a mainstream shampoo campaign.

Khan's messages, posted on Twitter in 2014, have since been deleted.

"I deeply regret the content of the tweets I made in 2014, and sincerely apologise for the upset and hurt that they have caused," she said on Twitter on Monday.