Oprah’s ‘O-Mavericks’ out to make their mark in the world

Young graduates from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) – fondly referred to as the “O-Mavericks” – continue to shine bright in their pursuit of greater academic achievements.

In her recent well received acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes‚ Winfrey said the one quality she admired in people she worked with was that they had the “ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning‚” something her school has instilled in its students.

Ever wondered where alumnae from OWLAG are since it was founded in 2007?

TimesLIVE took a look at what some of the young women are up to 11 years later.

Thembisile Malinga who is enrolled to study BCom (Accounting) at the University of Pretoria (UP) told TimesLIVE that she was looking forward to her studies.

“I’m excited because I am going to be the first one in my family to go to university‚” Malinga said.