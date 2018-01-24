Fresh tremors halt search ops after Japan volcano eruption

New volcanic activity Wednesday forced Japanese police to suspend search operations a day after an eruption near a popular ski resort that killed a soldier and injured several other people.

A group of 50 police officers and rescue workers had been combing the area beneath Mt. Kusatsu Shirane on Wednesday morning, a day after the surprise eruption.

"But we stopped it as volcanic tremors were detected," a Japanese police official told AFP.

"We'll discuss with experts to see if we'll resume our operation," he said.

There had not been any reports of missing people after the deadly eruption on Tuesday, which sent rocks and ash tumbling down the snow-covered slope of the volcano towards a ski resort below.

A group of around 80 people who had been stranded at the top of the mountain were rescued during the day Tuesday.