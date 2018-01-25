World

Chinese high-speed train fire triggers evacuation

25 January 2018 - 12:18 By Reuters
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A fire onboard a Chinese high-speed train forced passengers to evacuate on Thursday, the Shanghai Railway Bureau said, with an electrical installation thought to be at fault. No one was hurt.

A video clip posted on state-run Xinhua News Agency's microblog account showed flames and black smoke rising from the second car of the train which was en route to the scenic eastern city of Hangzhou from coastal Qingdao to the north.

Passengers evacuated at the station in Dingyuan, in Anhui province.

The railway bureau declined to comment on how many passengers were on board or whether the fire led to delays or cancellations.

China National Radio said at least 17 trains were delayed. 

