Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off East Russian coast - USGS

25 January 2018 - 07:58 By Reuters
6.4 magnitude quake struck in the sea off eastern Russia on Thursday.
Image: usgs

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck in the sea off eastern Russia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake was 41 km (25 miles) east Nikol'skoye, Komandorskiye Ostrova, at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate tsunami warnings issued after the quake. 

