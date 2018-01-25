Turkey says not right to discuss Syrian 'safe zone' with US

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it would not be right for Turkey and the United States to discuss a potential "safe zone" in Syria until trust issues between the NATO allies are resolved, the Hurriyet newspaper said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, local media had quoted Cavusoglu as saying that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had proposed a 30 km safe zone along Turkey's border with Syria.

"There was a loss of trust with the United States during this period. Until trust is instilled again, it is not right for these issues to be discussed," Hurriyet quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

Cavusoglu's comments appeared to be in line with those of a senior US official this week, who had said that Turks had not been ready to engage in detail on such a proposal.

Erdogan says Turkey will 'thwart games' along its borders, start in Syria's Manbij

Turkey will "thwart games" along its border, starting with Syria's Manbij region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as the Turkish military entered the fifth day of its incursion into northern Syria's Afrin region.

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also called on international NGOs to support Turkey's operation against the US-backed Kurdish YPG.

"I have doubts of the humanity of those who support this organisation (YPG) and call Turkey an invader," Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara.