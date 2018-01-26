Thousands protest 'Invasion Day' on Australia's national day

Tens of thousands of people marched across Australia Friday in an "Invasion Day" protest calling for a rethink of the national day they say is offensive to indigenous people.

The annual January 26 Australia Day holiday commemorates the arrival of the first British settlers in 1788, but for many Australians it marks the beginning of colonial oppression of Aboriginal people.

"Australia is a diverse culture now, and we need to be inclusive to everyone, so change the date (of the national day)," Melbourne protestor Rachel Muir told AFP.

More than 10,000 people joined a march in Melbourne where protestors chanted "always was, always will be Aboriginal land", and holding banners stating "You are on stolen land".