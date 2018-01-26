Trump apologises for retweeting far-right British group

Trump sparked outrage in Britain in November when he retweeted, in quick succession, three anti-Muslim videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First who was in 2016 convicted of religiously aggravated harassment of a Muslim woman.

Morgan accused the president of causing "huge anxiety and anger in my country, because Britain First is basically a bunch of racists, fascists".

"Of course I didnt know that," Trump responded in excerpts of the interview aired Friday.

"I know nothing about them (Britain First), I know nothing about them today, other than I read a little bit," he added.

"Perhaps it was a big story in the UK, but in the United States it wasn't a big story.

"I did a retweet. When you do those retweets they can cause problems because you never know who's doing it to start off with," the president told Morgan.