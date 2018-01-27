Baboons have been found! Paris zoo reopens

Three baboons who went on the run, prompting the evacuation and closure of a zoo in Paris, ended their escapade and were returned to their enclosure in the early hours of Saturday.

The Vincennes zoo, shut on Friday afternoon while dozens of police and zoo-keepers launched a monkey-hunt, said the three - a baby and two older females - were returned to their enclosure at 4.15 a.m. (0315 GMT).

"The incident is over," the zoo said in a statement. It said it would reopen to visitors later in the day and was now trying to establish how the primates got loose in the first place.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when a zoo employee bumped into a baboon in a corridor.