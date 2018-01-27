World

Baboons have been found! Paris zoo reopens

27 January 2018 - 12:44 By Reuters
Baboons preen each other at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris, France, October 23, 1995. Baboons escaped January 26, 2018 from their enclosure and have been recaptured.
Baboons preen each other at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris, France, October 23, 1995. Baboons escaped January 26, 2018 from their enclosure and have been recaptured.
Image: REUTERS/Mal Langsdon/File Photo

Three baboons who went on the run, prompting the evacuation and closure of a zoo in Paris, ended their escapade and were returned to their enclosure in the early hours of Saturday.

The Vincennes zoo, shut on Friday afternoon while dozens of police and zoo-keepers launched a monkey-hunt, said the three - a baby and two older females - were returned to their enclosure at 4.15 a.m. (0315 GMT).

"The incident is over," the zoo said in a statement. It said it would reopen to visitors later in the day and was now trying to establish how the primates got loose in the first place.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when a zoo employee bumped into a baboon in a corridor.

Most read

  1. Durban takes a stand against rock attacks South Africa
  2. Three dead after bakkie hits cow South Africa
  3. Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks World
  4. Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X