British ministers show united front to calm eurosceptics

Britain's Brexit, finance and business ministers displayed a united front on Friday with a letter seeking to reassure eurosceptics worried over the country's path out of the European Union.

Publication of the letter late Friday followed a speech by Brexit minister David Davis, in which he admitted there were "different views" within the government over Britain's departure from the bloc.

Davis joined forces with finance minister Philip Hammond and business secretary Greg Clark to assert that Britain will continue to follow EU rules for a "strictly time-limited" transition period after it leaves the bloc.

"During the implementation period, we are clear that the UK's and the EU's access to one another's markets should continue on current terms," the trio wrote.

Pro-Brexit MPs have expressed concern at proposals to continue following European Union rules after Britain leaves in March 2019 in return for market access, while having no policymaking power.

The ministers sought to allay such fears by saying the transition period of around two years was only intended to give people, businesses and public services time to get ready for the full EU exit.