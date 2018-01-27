Scores wounded in Kabul blast
27 January 2018 - 11:40
A huge blast in a crowded area of Kabul left dozens of people wounded and shattered windows on Saturday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest apparent attack in the Afghan capital.
The Italian NGO Emergency said more than 50 injured had been taken to its hospital in the city, with its coordinator Dejan Panic tweeting that it had been a "massacre".
This story is developing
