Scores wounded in Kabul blast

27 January 2018 - 11:40 By AFP
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018.
Image: Naweed Ahmad Shakoori via REUTERS

A huge blast in a crowded area of Kabul left dozens of people wounded and shattered windows on Saturday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest apparent attack in the Afghan capital.

The Italian NGO Emergency said more than 50 injured had been taken to its hospital in the city, with its coordinator Dejan Panic tweeting that it had been a "massacre".

This story is developing 

