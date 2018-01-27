World

Several dead, over 100 wounded in Kabul ambulance bomb blast

27 January 2018 - 12:04 By AFP
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018.
Image: Naweed Ahmad Shakoori via REUTERS

An ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 40 people and wounding 140 others, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

"The suicide bomber used an ambulance to pass through the checkpoints. He passed through the first checkpoint saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate hospital and at the second checkpoint he was recognised and blew his explosive-laden car," interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

"The latest toll from Kabul hospitals stands at 40 martyred and 140 wounded," health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP.

This story is developing

