Trump seeing the light on free trade? Perhaps

President Donald Trump may have realised his "America First" policy risks leaving the US alone on trade, but analysts are sceptical his latest offer to rejoin a multilateral trade pact will bear fruit.

Trump went to the free-trade bastion World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and offered the possibility that the US would rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

That came a year after one of his first official acts as president was to withdraw from the deal, and only days after the 11 remaining TPP countries agreed to proceed with the accord in the absence of the United States.

That decision to go ahead without the US "really got under his skin," said Monica de Bolle of the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.

But Trump also plays to the crowd, which makes some wonder if he will follow through.

In his speech Friday to a packed audience in Davos, Trump said the US would consider negotiating with its onetime TPP partners "either individually, or perhaps as a group, but only "if it is in the interests of all."