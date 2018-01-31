World

I'm not a quitter, says UK's May as leadership questions stack up

31 January 2018 - 07:55 By Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. File photo.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. File photo.
Image: STEFAN WERMUTH

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday defied critics calling for her to resign, saying she was not a quitter and that she has a long-term job to do: delivering Brexit and domestic reform.

May has come under fire in recent days from several factions within her own party. She has been accused by eurosceptics of watering down Brexit, by pro-EU lawmakers of risking Britain's economy, and by others who say her domestic agenda is too timid.

"I've said to you before, I'm not a quitter and there is a long-term job to be done," she told reporters on her way to China for a trade visit when asked about the recent criticism of her leadership and reports of a potential attempt to oust her.

Britain worse off under any Brexit scenario: report

The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain would be worse off ...
News
1 day ago

"That job is about getting the best Brexit deal, about ensuring that we take back control of our money, our laws, our borders, that we can sign trade deals around the rest of the world. But it is also about our domestic agenda."

The leadership question dominated a briefing with journalists on board a Royal Air Force jet to China where she will meet President Xi Jinping, with an eye on securing better access to Chinese markets and an eventual free trade deal.

Media reports have said the number of 'no confidence' letters submitted by lawmakers from May's own party is nearing the threshold which would trigger a leadership contest. The committee which holds the letters does not comment on the actual number.

'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic

Britain appoints a 'minister for loneliness' to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May describes as 'the sad reality of modern life'.
News
13 days ago

May's future as leader of the ruling Conservative Party has been subject to heightened speculation after she gambled on a snap election last year which went badly wrong and cost her party its majority in parliament.

During a similar trade-focused visit to Japan last year May first used the "I'm not a quitter" phrase, vowing to fight the next British election as leader in 2022.

Since then the pressure has been amplified by gaffes, scandals, and a growing concern among some that constant infighting over Brexit was drowning out attempts to win back the voters the party lost at the 2017 election.

Responding to one of more than 10 questions about her leadership during a 25 minute briefing, May defended her record by singling out housing, education and employment rates as areas where her government has made progress.

British MPs to vote on landmark Brexit bill

British MPs will vote Wednesday on a key Brexit bill whose turbulent passage through parliament has dealt damaging defeats to Prime Minister Theresa ...
News
14 days ago

But, she acknowledged a need to make sure the messages are better heard by voters and her own party.

"Are you asking me is there more for us to do, talk to people about, more generally about what we are achieving and what we are doing? ... Yes," she said.

"There is always more for us to be able to do to talk to people about what we're achieving." 

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga government official walks away from dramatic crash South Africa
  2. Still no answers as Esidimeni hearings enter final day South Africa
  3. Court to deliver judgment on death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere South Africa
  4. I'm not a quitter, says UK's May as leadership questions stack up World
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X