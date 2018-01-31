I'm not a quitter, says UK's May as leadership questions stack up

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday defied critics calling for her to resign, saying she was not a quitter and that she has a long-term job to do: delivering Brexit and domestic reform.

May has come under fire in recent days from several factions within her own party. She has been accused by eurosceptics of watering down Brexit, by pro-EU lawmakers of risking Britain's economy, and by others who say her domestic agenda is too timid.

"I've said to you before, I'm not a quitter and there is a long-term job to be done," she told reporters on her way to China for a trade visit when asked about the recent criticism of her leadership and reports of a potential attempt to oust her.