Paris attacks suspect leaves French prison to stand trial in Brussels: source

05 February 2018 - 07:06 By AFP
This file video image taken from a CCTV camera at a petrol station in Ressons, North of Paris, on November 11, 2015 shows Salah Abdeslam (R), a suspect in the Paris attack of November 13, and Mohamed Abrini (C) buying goods. Top Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam was handed over to French authorities on April 27, 2016, federal prosecutors in Belgium said. A French national of Moroccan origin who grew up in Belgium, he is believed to be the last surviving member of the terror squad that killed 130 people in the French capital on November 13, 2015.
The last surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, has left prison in France to stand trial in Brussels on Monday over a shootout that led to his capture, a source close to the investigation said.

"He is no longer at Fleury-Merogis," the source told AFP, referring to the jail on the outskirts of Paris where Abdeslam was imprisoned.

A convoy of tactical police vehicles left the prison between 3:30 and 4:00 am (0230-0300 GMT), according to an AFP reporter, although it was not possible to identify the passengers.

The Brussels trial revolved around a gunbattle in the Belgian capital on March 15, 2016, four months after the Paris attacks, which led to Abdeslam's capture days later. Three police officers were wounded and a fellow jihadist was killed.

The prosecution is a prelude to a later trial in France where prosecutors hope the Brussels case will yield clues not only about the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris but also the suicide bombings months later in Brussels.

