Rescuers scour toppled buildings after Taiwan quake kills four

One local who lives nearby told AFP how he watched the tower block partially collapse.

"I saw the first floor sink into the ground. Then it sunk and tilted further and the fourth floor became the first floor," said Lu Chih-son, 35, who saw 20 people rescued from the building.

"My family were unhurt, but a neighbour was injured in their head and is bleeding. We dare not go back home now. There are many aftershocks and we are worried the house is damaged," he told AFP.

Chen Chih-wei, 80, said he was sleeping in his apartment on the top floor of the building when the quake struck.

"My bed turned completely vertical, I was sleeping and suddenly I was standing," he told AFP.

He said he managed to crawl his way to a balcony to wait for rescue, adding that the quake was the strongest he had felt in more than five decades of living in Hualien.

CRANES PROP UP BUILDING

President Tsai Ing-wen visited the site Wednesday morning, where officials were going room by room looking for anyone trapped inside.

"Now is the prime time for our rescue efforts, our first priority is to save people," she said in a Facebook post.

Four mobile cranes had been brought in on the back of trucks to help prop up the structure, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Liu Yan-hu, from the Hualien County Architects Association, told Apple Daily it looked like the building's main structure was intact.

Five more buildings including a hospital and a hotel were also damaged in the city, where roads were ripped apart and strewn with rubble.