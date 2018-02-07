The awareness campaign is expected to be a build up to Malaria Summit: London in April.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms‚ which appear five to ten days after being bitten‚ include fever‚ headache‚ chills and vomiting.

“No one should die of malaria‚ yet hundreds of thousands of people - globally - a year still do. The disease is totally preventable and costs less than a cup of tea to treat.

“Ending malaria is within reach. But it requires governments to work together and renew their financial commitments to fighting the disease‚” said Charles.

In South Africa‚ malaria is mainly prevalent in Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to a 2017 Communicable Diseases communique.

Factors contributing to the high incidence‚ according to the communique‚ include "a rise in ambient temperature‚ rainfall and humidity reported over the season and a reduction of indoor residual spraying where malaria cases had declined in recent seasons".

“Currently we’ve had more 20 000 cases of malaria‚ and more than 300 died‚ during the transmission season in 2017‚” said Charles‚ who is also the co-founder of Goodbye Malaria.