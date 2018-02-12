World

Polish former deputy treasury minister arrested in Ciech probe

12 February 2018 - 09:33 By Reuters
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Poland’s anti-corruption agency arrested six people, including a former deputy treasury minister, in an investigation into the previous government’s privatization of chemical firm Ciech, state news agency PAP reported on Monday.

The agency launched the probe in 2015. Later that year officers turned up at the Warsaw bourse to ask its then chief executive Pawel Tamborski for data on the sale.

Tamborski served as deputy treasury minister when the government sold its shares in Ciech to KI Chemistry, controlled by Poland’s richest man, Jan Kulczyk, who died in 2015.

PAP agency on Monday did not provide the name of Pawel Tamborski, but said, quoting unnamed sources, that the arrested deputy treasury minister’s name was “Pawel T.”

Kulczyk Investments, which controls Kulczyk’s estate, has said the price offered in the tender was deemed fair by Ciech management and that a restructuring had helped raise Ciech’s market value since then.

Since coming to power in late 2015, the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party has called a halt to privatization, changed managements in almost all state-run companies and questioned the rationale and pricing of the previous government’s stake sales.

The 2014 sale of the state’s 38 percent stake in Ciech, currently a company with a market capitalization of $921 million, attracted most criticism from the current right-wing government.

READ MORE

New York sues Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein over sexual misconduct

New York’s attorney general sued the Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein on Sunday alleging years of sexual harassment and misconduct by the movie ...
News
2 hours ago

Richard Murray wins the 2018 Triathlon World Cup

Richard Murray chased down the leaders to win his second straight Discovery World Cup event in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon. 
Sport
18 hours ago

US-based student joins SA's record-breaking party

US-based student Derrick Mokaleng has gate-crashed the party of South African record-breakers‚ posting a 400m time that would have taken bronze at ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf wins $5 million African leadership prize Africa
  2. Two arrested for trapping Limpopo youths with cop job con South Africa
  3. Van Breda sports a new 'water-saving' look as murder trial wraps up South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. London City Airport shut after WW2 bomb found in Thames World

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X