Secret confidante of South Korea's Park jailed for 20 years over scandal

The secret confidante of ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye was convicted Tuesday and jailed for 20 years for her key role in the scandal that brought down the former head of state.

Choi Soon-sil, who became close to Park through her father, a shadowy religious figure, was vilified at the massive nationwide protests that rocked Asia's fourth-largest economy and culminated in Park's impeachment last year.

She was accused of colluding with Park to extort millions from giant South Korean firms including Samsung and Lotte, and using her connection with the president to meddle in state affairs.

The Seoul Central District Court found her guilty of abuse of power, bribery and meddling in state affairs.