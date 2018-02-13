According to the Daily Mail‚ while El Patio de Café Milagro often plays host to a sloth around the back‚ this is the first time one of the creatures decided to come in for a midnight snack.

The sloth’s slow and steady approach unfortunately failed to nab it the meal it was looking for – as it fell of a chair with a thud that summoned the café’s owners‚ who relocated it to its favourite guaramo tree.