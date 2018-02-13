World

WATCH | A crime in ‘sloth motion’

13 February 2018 - 14:42 By Bruce Gorton
Image: 123rf/ Gergely Jánossy

Not all criminals make a quick getaway – as this footage from a Manuel Antonio‚ Costa Rica‚ café demonstrates.

According to the Daily Mail‚ while El Patio de Café Milagro often plays host to a sloth around the back‚ this is the first time one of the creatures decided to come in for a midnight snack.

The sloth’s slow and steady approach unfortunately failed to nab it the meal it was looking for – as it fell of a chair with a thud that summoned the café’s owners‚ who relocated it to its favourite guaramo tree.

  WATCH | A crime in 'sloth motion'
