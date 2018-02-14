Chinese woman follows handbag into X-ray scanner

A woman in southern China was so attached to her handbag that she crawled into an X-ray security scanner rather than let it out of her sight.

A video showing the woman's silhouette as she passed through the X-ray machine at a railway station Sunday has gone viral on the Chinese internet.

In the video, she rides the machine's conveyor belt and appears on the other side to the surprise of several other passengers waiting to collect their possessions at the station in the southern city of Dongguan.